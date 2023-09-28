Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Sets New 52-Week High at $137.82

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $137.82 and last traded at $136.33, with a volume of 30449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.