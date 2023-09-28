Heartland Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

NYSE:MCD opened at $263.64 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.42. The company has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

