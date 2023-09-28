Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 207,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 138.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 42,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,380,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,339,000 after buying an additional 250,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

