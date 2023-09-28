Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,574 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

