TAP Consulting LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 189,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.58% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAAU. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 827,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 114,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 124.7% during the second quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 57,297 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

AAAU stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 972,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

