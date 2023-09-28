JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $392.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $314.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

