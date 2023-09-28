Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 4,370 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2,951.9% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 174,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 168,642 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 119,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 228,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 41,632 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.25. 890,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,058,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.