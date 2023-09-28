Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 3,380 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.24. 4,313,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,271,355. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

