Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

CVS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.15. 669,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,057,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

