Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $520,181,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,330 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,258. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

