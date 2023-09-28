Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.87 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 116.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,670 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after buying an additional 69,509,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,058,000 after buying an additional 27,720,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,653,000 after buying an additional 4,121,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,115 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,397,311 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

