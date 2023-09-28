iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Raised by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.7% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,785 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after buying an additional 2,421,573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,606 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

