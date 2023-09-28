ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 659,303 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

