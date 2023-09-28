Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 631 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IQVIA by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $202.02. 136,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,210. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.69.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

