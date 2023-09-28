Planning Directions Inc. Has $648,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,055,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $250.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.14.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

