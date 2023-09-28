5,079 Shares in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,079 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Progress Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progress Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 22.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $146,859.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,633. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

