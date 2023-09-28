West Oak Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $153.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

