iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,084,000 after acquiring an additional 319,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

