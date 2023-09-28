Weaver Consulting Group Sells 61 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $643.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $697.13 and its 200 day moving average is $680.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

