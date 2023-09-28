Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 55,737 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 11.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 483,917 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 27.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,023,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,833,957. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a PE ratio of -156.86 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.27%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

