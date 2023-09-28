Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $563.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.04. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,357,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,877,000 after purchasing an additional 859,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59,161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 636,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,646,000 after buying an additional 635,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

