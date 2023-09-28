Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.74 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.65-$4.74 EPS.

Paychex Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.51 on Thursday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 667.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 55.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,747,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

