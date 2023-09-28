Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.74 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.65-$4.74 EPS.
Paychex Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.51 on Thursday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex
Institutional Trading of Paychex
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 667.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 55.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,747,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on PAYX
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 5 Cheap Ways to Ride The AI Supercycle to Profits
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Low Beta Stocks To Offset A Possible Hard Landing
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 3 Intriguing ETFs Trading Under $10 a Share
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.