Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $868,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $411,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in S&P Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at S&P Global
In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,328. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
