Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.80. 165,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,891. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.35.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

