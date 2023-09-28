Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $563.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $249.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.04. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 133.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 455.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

