Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

