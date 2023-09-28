West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $172.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

