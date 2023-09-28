Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 769,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 25,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $503.39. The stock had a trading volume of 171,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,236. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

