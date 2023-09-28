Eastern Bank Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,063,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Moderna by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,964,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,821,000 after purchasing an additional 269,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.52. The stock had a trading volume of 269,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $1,571,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,206,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,153,952.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $1,571,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,206,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,153,952.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,054 shares of company stock valued at $23,614,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

