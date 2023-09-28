Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $72.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

