Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 903 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $299.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.24 and a 200 day moving average of $299.02. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.82.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

