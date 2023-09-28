West Oak Capital LLC Sells 325 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after purchasing an additional 906,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $285.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

