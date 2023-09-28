Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $355.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

