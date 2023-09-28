Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $30,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.19.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $508.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.81 and a 200-day moving average of $466.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The company has a market cap of $142.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

