Hillman Co. Has $28.28 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hillman Co. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,442 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 15.9% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $395.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $372.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

