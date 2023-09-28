TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 113,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,080. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.