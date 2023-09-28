Zullo Investment Group Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,162,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,991,000 after purchasing an additional 378,008 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2,378.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 318,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after buying an additional 305,286 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,197.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 305,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,081. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

