Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.18. 3,523,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,595,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

