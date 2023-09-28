Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Reduced by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.20. 678,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,142. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $313.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.