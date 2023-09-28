Eastern Bank Invests $4.52 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 875,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,103,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.65. 29,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.42.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

