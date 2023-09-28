Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 0.47% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUSC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $392,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NUSC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $34.68. 57,719 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $972.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

