Brady Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,145 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Brady Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 75,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.51. 15,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.