Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 51 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 66,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $8,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $374.39. 119,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,396. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.22 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.68. The company has a market capitalization of $182.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

