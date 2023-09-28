Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,113,000 after buying an additional 519,711 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.86.
Insider Transactions at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $384.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $333.66 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.57 and its 200-day moving average is $397.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 Cheap Ways to Ride The AI Supercycle to Profits
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Low Beta Stocks To Offset A Possible Hard Landing
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Intriguing ETFs Trading Under $10 a Share
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.