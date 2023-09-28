ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,505 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.6% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,088,864,000 after buying an additional 1,641,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,674,524,000 after buying an additional 399,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

