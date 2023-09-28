Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 3.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.93.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $240.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $763.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

