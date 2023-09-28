First County Bank CT Buys New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First County Bank CT bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

