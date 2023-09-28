Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys 70 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $240.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.45 and its 200-day moving average is $224.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,270 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

