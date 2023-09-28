Quilter Plc Has $64.50 Billion Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quilter Plc increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $64,502,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.93.

Shares of TSLA opened at $240.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $763.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

