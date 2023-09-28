Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Members Trust Co bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 144,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $247.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $283.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

